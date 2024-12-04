*******Red Alert: Former NATO Soldier's TERRIFYING WARNING to The World********** https://www.bitchute.com/video/OaX3bVbHIUs5/?list=notifications

The World is Shocked and Speechless: Putin Inflicted a Tangible Defeat on The US and NATO in ARCTIC——The rapid strengthening of the Russian Federation in the Arctic haunts the United States. Over the past 12 months alone, Washington has taken quite serious steps to escalate the situation in this strategically important world region. In particular, neglecting the United Nations Convention, Washington unilaterally expanded the boundaries of the continental shelf, stating that these vast territories are the property of the United States. - Borzzikman. https://www.bitchute.com/video/lSDY9vlpOsaX

Discussing the current escalation in Syria, Kevork Amassing, founder of Syriana Analysis and a Middle East expert, stated that while Trump is eager to withdraw US troops from Syria, this withdrawal does not guarantee de-escalation, as Turkish proxy forces may take their place. https://www.bitchute.com/video/oKcuyY70JWgc

***********************************LIFE IN GAZA************************************ HOW DID THE WORLD ALLOW THIS SATANIC TYRANNY TO HAPPEN? https://www.bitchute.com/video/WAWFN18SyRH8/?list=notifications&randomize=false

Israeli soldiers first told him to leave & Then shot him in the back just for fun! —- https://www.bitchute.com/video/dnCRWgpPGFJt

The scale of destruction inflicted on Gaza by Israeli forces over the past month is unprecedented. A new analysis by two US-based researchers, James Van Den Hoek and Corey Scher, and AJ Labs shows the extent of the devastation.

A look at Gaza City before and after October 7 ahead of 1st anniversary of Hamas attacks

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny: One World Government Is Here - UN Pact For he Future—Their plan is exposed, it’s here !!!!

Israel & USA Tax Payer Dollars Destroyed The Mausoleum of Simon Peter, Apostle of Christ, In The Village of Shama —The mausoleum of Simon Peter, the Apostle of Christ, stood in southern Lebanon for over 2,000 years – a sacred testament to faith, resilience, and the history of humanity. Today, it has been obliterated, reduced to rubble by an attack that defies justification. And here’s the bitter truth: U.S. taxpayer dollars are funding this destruction.

This is not self-defense. This is not security. This is the deliberate targeting of a sacred Christian site, a war crime, and a crime against humanity. This isn’t collateral damage – this is calculated devastation. The fact that such actions are being carried out while cloaked in the rhetoric of defense is an affront to every value the U.S. claims to stand for.

Worse still, these assaults are part of a pattern. Lebanon has been targeted over 50 times since a supposed ceasefire was agreed upon. Meanwhile, historic and cultural landmarks are being systematically erased, leaving behind a legacy of loss that will outlast any political dispute. What justification can be offered for obliterating a 2,000-year-old mausoleum? What kind of ally uses the funding and complicity of another to destroy the sacred and irreplaceable?

It’s brutally clear that this isn’t just an attack on Lebanon or its history. This is an attack on the shared cultural and religious heritage of humanity. It’s a betrayal of the very taxpayers who unwittingly finance these atrocities under the guise of foreign aid. It’s a desecration of values and history, a crime that demands accountability.

As an American and a critic of this ongoing collaboration, I refuse to accept this as inevitable. The destruction of sacred sites, particularly those tied to any faith, is not justifiable under any circumstance. These are not defensive measures; they are deliberate acts of aggression that disregard international law and basic humanity.

It’s time for Americans to wake up to the fact that their hard-earned dollars are being funneled into actions that go against their beliefs, their values, and their faith. This is not who we are – at least, it shouldn’t be. The obliteration of Simon Peter’s mausoleum is not just a loss for Lebanon; it’s a loss for all of us. And if we don’t speak out, it won’t be the last. https://medium.com/@thewildcraftway/us-taxpayers-destroy-sacred-cristian-site-cae177cf281f https://www.bitchute.com/video/OXVUkXYvEku1/?list=notifications&rando