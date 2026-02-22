Millions of Americans are already struggling to survive the cost of living crisis, but new bills and regulations could soon make life even harder for those living in cars, RVs, vans, and other vehicles. As inflation keeps driving up rent, food, and fuel prices, many have turned to alternative living just to stay afloat. But now, cities and states across America are introducing new laws that could push countless people deeper into homelessness. In this video, we’ll break down what’s really going on, how these new measures could impact you, and why this is a harsh wake-up call for anyone who thinks they’re “safe” from this growing crisis.