IF YOU CAN ARREST A PRINCE FOR PEDOPHILIA…A PEDOPHILE CRIMINAL FRAUDULENTLY POSING AS THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA…SHOULD BE NO FUKING PROBLEM !!!

The Declaration of Independence lists 27 grievances against King George III, detailing abuses like imposing taxes without consent, obstructing laws, dissolving legislatures, cutting off trade, denying trial by jury, quartering troops, and maintaining standing armies in peacetime, all violating colonial rights and establishing a tyrannical system. These complaints highlight the King’s interference with colonial self-governance and infringement on fundamental English liberties.

Here are some key examples of the grievances back then…and today:

Legislative & Judicial Abuses

Refusing to approve necessary laws and dissolving representative assemblies.

Making judges dependent on his will for salaries and tenure.

Depriving colonists of trial by jury and transporting them overseas for trials.

Economic & Trade Restrictions

Cutting off trade with all parts of the world.

Imposing taxes without consent.

Military & Governance Issues

Keeping large standing armies and quartering troops among colonists.

Making the military superior to civil power.

Establishing arbitrary governments in new territories.

Infringement of Rights

Subjecting colonists to laws and jurisdictions foreign to their constitution.

For obstructing immigration and naturalization.

These grievances collectively argued that the King had established an “absolute tyranny” over the colonies, justifying their separation. Today, Imperialist pedophile felon Donald John Trump and all three branches of government have established an “absolute tyranny” over the American People in all 50 states, which justifies our separation.

When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature's God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.--That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, --That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.