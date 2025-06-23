According to The Grayzone, a Trump administration insider has revealed that CIA Director John Ratcliffe and U.S. Central Command leader Gen. Michael Kurilla were passing off intelligence they received from Israel as U.S. intelligence to manipulate Trump into attacking Iran. The officials allegedly withheld the source of the intelligence—Israel’s Mossad—from the president, giving him plausible deniability. Meanwhile, voices within the administration opposed to war with Iran, like Tulsi Gabbard and Joe Kent, were excluded from key meetings by White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.