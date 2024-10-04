We Have To Stop Asking Why--We Know Why? Our Troops Are murdering There-- So They Can't Protect Us Here.
We are being Systematically Slaughtered --That's the New Order Agenda--Haven't You Heard? It's Called DEPOPULATION!!!
Your sons, daughters, sisters and brothers blood will be spilled and for what? They need to be in North Carolina and Florida helping our people not Israel. Our young men and women will die and the bankers will profit. All wars are bankers wars. Jewish bankers wars. Support the troops? Why? Source: Candy: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/RV89SvPW8IbA