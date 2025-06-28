Christine’s Substack

Never forget your Government and those in care practices in the NHS tried to murder you and your families with a lethal experimental bio-weapon and still are, they are passing laws to ‘kill’ babies from birth and cull many other as they pass their euthanasia Bills and assisted suicide Bills to meet UN Agenda 30 sustainable development Goals ‘humans are not sustainable’ please take a moment to remember those who were taken before their time was up some in horrific circumstances and many without loved ones by their side see Scottish Covid Inquiry Biologyphenom substack no one has the right to play God’ Club of Rome: “The Real Enemy… Is Humanity Itself.”

"In 1991, a globalist think tank called the 'Club of Rome' released a document titled 'The First Global Revolution', in which "global warming" was announced as the new pretext to wage war on humanity."

https://archive.org/details/Agenda-21-The-Plan-To-Kill-You