WE HAVE LOST AMERICA...WE HAVE GIVEN TREASONOUS GOONS 'CARPE DIEM'
WE DIDN'T EVEN STAND UP FOR OUR POSTERITY- HOW PATHETIC WE ARE!
Donald Trump just spoke out against military intervention — but less than a month later, Mossad launched a strike on Iran using the exact same playbook the CIA used in Ukraine. So what’s really going on here? Was Trump deceived, or has he chosen to side with the Deep State? In this video, we peel back the layers of deception, exposing Israel’s true role, the illusion of diplomacy, and the heavy price Americans are paying for a foreign policy that’s no longer made in America.
Jeffrey Sachs, an American economist and public policy expert, gives Nuclear Armageddon Warning as Iran Escalates War with Israel …
Now you want to call American Patriots MAGA names, WOW your losing it completely, truly you lost it , you spew so much shit, but Never have solutions for anything shameful and truly sad, you just want to cause hate, anger, division , But Nothing Good you have real issues