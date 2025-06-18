Donald Trump just spoke out against military intervention — but less than a month later, Mossad launched a strike on Iran using the exact same playbook the CIA used in Ukraine. So what’s really going on here? Was Trump deceived, or has he chosen to side with the Deep State? In this video, we peel back the layers of deception, exposing Israel’s true role, the illusion of diplomacy, and the heavy price Americans are paying for a foreign policy that’s no longer made in America.

Jeffrey Sachs, an American economist and public policy expert, gives Nuclear Armageddon Warning as Iran Escalates War with Israel …