Neil Oliver uncovers the shocking reality of RFK Jr.’s confirmation hearing, where US senators, many of whom have taken millions from Big Pharma, hypocritically attacked him for wanting accountability. The extent of Big Pharma’s influence over Washington is staggering, with Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren leading the charge against RFK Jr. while benefiting from industry donations. Meanwhile, the truth about Ukraine, NATO expansion, and the war’s devastating toll is finally surfacing. Why are the political elites so desperate to silence dissent? When will the lies about war and disease finally end? Join Neil Oliver as he unpacks the corruption, hypocrisy, and global consequences of these deceptions.

*************WE CAN PUT A BULLET OR TWO IN HIS MFING MELON!**********