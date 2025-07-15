Alicia’s Newsletter

Alicia’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Unfiltered's avatar
Unfiltered
2d

The Epstein Files are a distraction for what is about come our way, so the BIS can continue implementing their game plan without interference from anyone, keep the masses focus away from them, it is the BIS’s slight of hand magician maneuver, see what right hand is doing, masses not watching what left hand is really doing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
ts1213's avatar
ts1213
2d

We can talk until we're blue in the face; shout it from the rooftop...and nothing will be done,.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alicia Lutz-Rolow
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture