BELOW IS WHY THE JEFFREY EPSTEIN FILES WON’T BE RELEASED…
Buried. Gone. Or worse, suppressed by Trump’s DOJ. Sex, Power, and Betrayal: Epstein’s Trump Files. Here’s just a taste of what else Epstein spilled on tape:
Trump’s inner circle—Ivanka, his secretary, and his bodyguard. That’s it. No real friends. Just rage, obsession, betrayal, and a president built on lies and leverage.
Trump’s kink? “F---ing his friends’ wives.” He’d bait them, seduce them, then gloat.
First time with Melania? On Epstein’s private jet.
In the White House? He allegedly had an affair with a politician.
Cheating on Ivana and Marla? Epstein said Trump bragged about sleeping with a “Black girl,” using a racial slur.
Can’t read, can’t focus: Epstein called Trump “functionally illiterate” and “a man without friends.”
Hair obsession? Trump reportedly had scalp-reduction surgery to look less bald.
The Photo: Trump, Topless Teens, and a “Telltale Stain”
Wolff says Epstein didn’t just brag. He showed him pictures. Disturbing ones.
“There was Trump, by the pool, with topless girls sitting on his lap,” Wolff said.
“One girl points at his crotch. There’s a stain. They're all laughing.”
The Epstein Files are a distraction for what is about come our way, so the BIS can continue implementing their game plan without interference from anyone, keep the masses focus away from them, it is the BIS’s slight of hand magician maneuver, see what right hand is doing, masses not watching what left hand is really doing.
We can talk until we're blue in the face; shout it from the rooftop...and nothing will be done,.