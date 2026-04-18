The Corbett Report

The Great Iran Reset on The Last American Vagabond

via TheLastAmericanVagabond.com: Joining me once again today is James Corbett, here to discuss Trump’s actions around the Strait of Hormuz, how they have affected the global economy, and whether all of this is just another step in the the bipartisan Great Reset agenda or just another US government blunder driven by the Zionist state of Israel. We discus…