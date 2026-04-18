WE ARE THE RESISTANCE...WE HAVE TO BE OR WE WILL PERISH...
Tee Ashby
The Cruel Silence: Ahmed Shihab-Eldin Rots in Kuwaiti Prison While the World Looks Away
Ahmed Shihab-Eldin…
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3 days ago · 29 likes · 6 comments · Tee Ashby
The Corbett Report
The Great Iran Reset on The Last American Vagabond
via TheLastAmericanVagabond.com: Joining me once again today is James Corbett, here to discuss Trump’s actions around the Strait of Hormuz, how they have affected the global economy, and whether all of this is just another step in the the bipartisan Great Reset agenda or just another US government blunder driven by the Zionist state of Israel. We discus…
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3 days ago · 146 likes · The Corbett Report