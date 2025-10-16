WE ARE NOW IN A 'STEPPED UP A NOTCH' POLICE SATE AMERICA...WHY IN THE FUKING HELL ARE WE HAVING TO DEAL WITH THIS COMPLETE TOTALITARIAN STYLE TYRANNY...STAND YOUR GROUND PEOPLE!!!Alicia LutzOct 16, 2025615Share615Share
WE ARE NOW IN A 'STEPPED UP A NOTCH' POLICE SATE AMERICA...
WHY IN THE FUKING HELL ARE WE HAVING TO DEAL WITH THIS COMPLETE TOTALITARIAN STYLE TYRANNY...STAND YOUR GROUND PEOPLE!!!
https://open.substack.com/pub/alicialutzrolow/p/we-are-now-in-a-stepped-up-a-notch
ALICIA LUTZ 2025.10.16
https://substack.com/@alicialutz
Auditor Auditors invoke
first amendment
Second amendment
fourth amendment and
fifth amendment rights on public sidewalks in any town America USA wherein the constitution remains the law of the land