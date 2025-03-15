Donald Trump tries to see the world more clearly with his short-fingered reading glasses. Photo Credit: Jim Lo Scalzo, EPA-EFE

Don't Look Now.....

But your faux populist president doesn't give a rip about The People

Matt Labash-Mar 14, 2025

Everyone has their peculiar morning rituals. Some insist on observing the cockcrow by spending time alone with Jesus, or their coffee, or their Christ Coffee, if they want to kill two birds. Others might kiss the dog, or let the wife out for a pee. Me? As a professional journalist/trained student of human depravity, I tend to reach for my laptop first thing, to see what toxic sludge flooded the inbox overnight. No need for it to arrive sugar-coated. I prefer to face the bad news head-on. Or just “the news,” if you abhor redundancy. As a wake-up mechanism, it’s a bit like taking a cold plunge, for those of us who aren’t masochistic enough to actually immerse ourselves in ice baths. (If God wanted our clackers to shrink up into our stomachs, he’d have hung them off our duodenum.)

Yes, I know cynicism comes easy. Anyone can do it. Even this clown:

Matt Labash

Am getting so sick of winning. But I’d just like to congratulate President Stable Genius for the terrific job he’s doing crashing the stock market, so that we don’t get too big for our britches with a false sense of financial security. Like I’ve always said, “Who needs a retirement fund?” Wouldn’t you rather own the libs than a roof over your head when you’re in your eighties?

So it won’t surprise you to learn that some subscribers, family members, and detractors — often one and the same — accuse me of being a cynic. To which I respond, “What else should I be?” If you’re an attentive observer of our times and aren’t a cynic by this late date, then maybe you just aren’t paying close enough attention.