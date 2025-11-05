The friendly Viking

Candace Owens just called out Kash Patel and claimed he’s covering up the fact that there were 12 Israeli purchased cell phones on the “UVU campus” the day Charlie Kirk was assassinated.

Candace Owens just called out Kash Patel and claimed he’s covering up the fact that there were 12 Israeli purchased cell phones on the “UVU campus” the day Charlie Kirk was assassinated…