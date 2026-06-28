This is an EXTINCTION-LEVEL Event & Palantir Just Got EXPOSED | CIA Whistleblower Sounds the Alarm
A groundbreaking federal lawsuit has been filed against Palantir Technologies, its founder Peter Thiel, and CEO Alex Karp, alleging the company has crossed a constitutional Rubicon. The complaint accuses Palantir of deploying its powerful AI surveillance tools, normally used by the Pentagon, against the American public to monitor citizens, harvest biome…
2 days ago · 696 likes · 138 comments · Tee Ashby
How many boogers can u fit on the end of a finger
Ratatatat. Stewart has been all over congress 4 neglecting 911 first responders. I wouldn't want 2 be in front of that fingr