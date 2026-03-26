Omid’s Substack

Trump’s Bluff Called: Iran Denies Talks, the Strait of Hormuz Becomes the Decisive Battlefield, and the Middle East War Spirals Further Out of Control

An in-depth analysis of the latest escalation in the U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict, drawing directly from President Trump’s Truth Social announcement, Iran’s immediate denial, and the shifting military and economic realities on the ground. What started as a claimed diplomatic breakthrough has instead exposed deep vulnerabilities in U.S. strategy—and handed …