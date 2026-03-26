WE ARE NOT GETTING OUT OF THIS ALIVE AMERICA...IF WE DON'T STAND UP NOW!
The Grayzone
Drugs, sexual blackmail: shocking confession letter exposes Israel’s Red Crescent spy ring
A bombshell confession letter obtained by The Grayzone reveals Israeli intelligence recruited an asset in the Palestinian Red Crescent, who admitted using drugs and sexual blackmail to create a “network of informants” which could infiltrate and destroy resistance groups…
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an hour ago · 37 likes · 1 comment · The Grayzone and Kit Klarenberg
The Mother of All Energy Lockdowns: Welcome to the Controlled Demolition of Your Life
Omid’s Substack
Why Israel Pursues War with Iran: A Militarized Society’s Unyielding Path
In a recent wide-ranging interview, veteran Israeli journalist Gideon Levy offered a stark, unflinching diagnosis of his country’s trajectory toward confrontation with Iran. Levy, a longtime columnist for Haaretz and author of The Killing of Gaza: Reports on a Catastrophe…
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an hour ago · 4 likes · Omid Souresrafil MBBS PhD FHRS
Man in America
🚨 RED ALERT: Massive Explosion ROCKS Major U.S. Oil Refinery as Iran War Escalates
The situation with the war in Iran is accelerating, and it’s getting honestly quite frightening…
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12 hours ago · 63 likes · 18 comments · Man in America
Omid’s Substack
Trump’s Bluff Called: Iran Denies Talks, the Strait of Hormuz Becomes the Decisive Battlefield, and the Middle East War Spirals Further Out of Control
An in-depth analysis of the latest escalation in the U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict, drawing directly from President Trump’s Truth Social announcement, Iran’s immediate denial, and the shifting military and economic realities on the ground. What started as a claimed diplomatic breakthrough has instead exposed deep vulnerabilities in U.S. strategy—and handed …
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a day ago · 13 likes · 2 comments · Omid Souresrafil MBBS PhD FHRS
You aren't meant to...The Kikes are going to destroy you like they destroy every Empire they have infiltrated,taken over and ruined!!!