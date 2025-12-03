*******Orders Without Honor********

A relentless look at the second strike, the lies that followed, and the pathetic political theater that proves this administration fears accountability more than any foreign enemy.

I always believed the term double tap referenced the mannerless creep at the dinner table who dunks his French fry—or worse, a mozzarella stick—into the communal bowl of ketchup or tomato sauce, takes a slobbering half-bite, and then dunks it again. Nothing evokes the sensation of throwing up in your mouth quite like watching somebody baptize their bacteria-laced leftovers in a shared condiment. It’s the kind of social crime that makes you want to flip the table over and storm out of the restaurant, gagging and dry heaving.