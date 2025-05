Let there be no doubt this was on purpose. That is why the government is standing down and not helping people. They want the destruction. They want the death. Sources: Alaska Sky Watcher on YouTube Lone_Wolf_On_A_Star: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/9CHqXBVaXe6o

https://www.bitchute.com/video/MiNbAEHnHsaJ/?list=notifications&randomize=false