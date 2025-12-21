The Wise Wolf

Big Farma: How the American Bread Industry is Knowingly Poisoning Millions

If you have ever traveled to Europe, or if you know someone who has, you have probably heard this story. An American spends two weeks in Italy or France, eating bread and pasta at every meal, drinking wine, consuming more carbohydrates than they would normally allow themselves in a month, and they come home feeling fantastic. No bloating. No inflammation. No brain fog. No cramping. No emergency bathroom visits. They eat like they are training for a competitive eating championship and their bodies handle it like it is nothing…