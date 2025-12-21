WE ARE BEING ANNIHILATED INTO OBLIVION IN SO MANY WAYS...WE SERIOUSLY NEED TO WAKE THE FUK UP!
USA INC CORPORATIONS HAVE BEEN POISONING US & OUR PETS OUR ENTIRE LIVES...
The Wise Wolf
Big Farma: How the American Bread Industry is Knowingly Poisoning Millions
If you have ever traveled to Europe, or if you know someone who has, you have probably heard this story. An American spends two weeks in Italy or France, eating bread and pasta at every meal, drinking wine, consuming more carbohydrates than they would normally allow themselves in a month, and they come home feeling fantastic. No bloating. No inflammation. No brain fog. No cramping. No emergency bathroom visits. They eat like they are training for a competitive eating championship and their bodies handle it like it is nothing…
Read more
a day ago · 11 likes · 1 comment · Lily-Rose Dawson and 🐺The Wise Wolf
Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD
CDC: Havana Syndrome in Civilians Is out of Scope. This Position is Unsustainable.
The CDC, as the nation’s leading public health agency, is responsible for tracking emerging health threats, issuing guidance, and coordinating responses to novel syndromes. However, FOIA responses re…
Read more
a day ago · 19 likes · 4 comments · Len Ber MD
Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Militarized Weather Warfare In Action: Huge Flooding In Washington State - Dane Wigington Explains This is Criminal Poisoning And Destruction Of Our Earth
I live in Washington State and we have been pounded by rain, with devastating flooding in the north, power outages, blizzard like wind conditions…
Read more
21 hours ago · 118 likes · 40 comments · Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD