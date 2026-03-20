WE ALL KNOW WHAT PURE EVIL LOOKS LIKE THESE DAYS....
STAY ON THE TRUMP EPSTEIN BABY RAPING FILES
There are times when a politician, standing beside flags, opens his mouth and reveals not merely a policy but a cosmology. This was one of those moments. This rabbit listened, twitched once, and wrote in the margin: Ah. So we are doing pagan empire with a reading list now. “Jesus Christ has no advantage over Genghis Khan”…The problem of quoting historians while accidentally gutting your own moral case and insulting Christians in the process