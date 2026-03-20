From The Yard To The Arthouse

Swallow

I’m not going to ever come across as someone who has an irrational amount of confidence. But I’d like to think I work hard at what I accomplish, and I know how much hard work means. However the allure to give it all away, or burn it all down – I think it exists for everyone, and it’s stronger in someone like myself, but it’s not uncommon. For some it me…