AdamColeman’s Newsletter

The People’s Reckoning: How Ordinary Citizens Will Shatter the Grip of Billionaires, Lobbyists and Multinational Giants Over North American Democracy by 2028

In the shadows of Ottawa and Washington, a silent empire thrives. A handful of billionaires, powerful multinational corporations and their army of lobbyists pull the strings of politicians on both sides of the border. They write the laws. They shape the taxes. They decide who wins and who loses. While families struggle with soaring costs and shrinking f…