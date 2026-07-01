Gloria’s Substack

How Administrative Law Became a Weapon Against Families: Supreme Court, Foster Care, and the Hidden Machinery of Social Control

When I heard about the recent Supreme Court decision that gives the US President more power over independent agencies, I had mixed feelings, as all I heard was negative about the ruling. From several personal experiences, I believe administrative law has already taken away our fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution and replaced them with a secondary “shadow judicial system” that reshapes society to serve big business and the wealthy class, while appearing to remedy societal problems…