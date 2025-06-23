WAY TO GO GIRLS...WE ALL NEED TO START DOING THE SAME...
Women's Safety Initiative
Our First Regional Meet Up!
Last Friday, we held our first-ever regional meetup in London, marking an important step in building local connections and real-world impact. Led by the Greater London Regional Leader, Grace, our gathering brought together eight women from various backgrounds, united by a shared commitment to improving safety for women across the UK and addressing the p…
18 hours ago · 28 likes · Women's Safety Initiative