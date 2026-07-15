The “War on/War Off” Agenda - What’s Really Going on and The Ambush Coming This Fall - why has the US/Israel Iran war started and stopped dozens of times? Well, there’s a very good reason for that, which has to do with a big attack being planned on you and your family this fall. I have the full details on what’s being planned and the solutions as well. Click here to read this brand-new article.

LIVE Walk and Talk from Riga Latvia - Here I Discuss the Difference Between Freedom and Free-dumb - most people today think they’re living in freedom but they’re really embracing free-dumb. It’s important to know the difference. Click here to watch this brand-new walk and talk.

One of The World’s Most Respected Health Experts Watched my Documentary and Was Very Impressed - Paul Chek watched my documentary Planet Mind Control and understood that it could be the final piece of the puzzle for lots of people. Here we sit down to discuss the mind control campaigns being used to take down the Western world and the solutions as well. Click here to watch.

Kid in Texas Buys 1 Beehive and Sells The Honey - He Makes $300 That Year - Now He Makes $30-$40 million Per Year - click here to see how he did it.