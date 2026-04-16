WASHINGTON DC IS A BLACK SATANIC HOLE IN THE UNIVERSE...IT IS THE FILTHIEST PLACE ON EARTH...
Jack Posobiec@JackPosobiec
I have just obtained a new video of what appears to be Congressman Eric Swalwell taken moments after the first video that has been circulating today. I have also received a digital forensics report attesting to the veracity of both it and the initial video
12:27 AM · Apr 12, 2026 · 1.57M Views
1.67K Replies · 3.7K Reposts · 11.5K Likes
Racket News
Racket List: Congressmen With Pants Down
That was fast. California Democrat Eric Swalwell, the swaggering “Take on Trump” gubernatorial hopeful, has imploded in spectacular fashion, dropping his campaign and resigning from the House of Representatives seemingly within moments after sex abuse allegations hit the news last Friday…
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a day ago · 42 likes · 12 comments · Caden Olson and Matt Taibbi
Confirmed by 2011 Polaris Project locating and protecting Trafficking Victims … D.C. World Slave Trade Capital.