WAR...WAR...WAR...YEAH...BUT STAY FOCUSED ON THE TRUMP-EPSTEIN BABY RAPING FILES...EPSTEIN...EPSTEIN...EPSTEIN...TRUMP...TRUMP...TRUMPAlicia LutzMar 05, 202645ShareLet me be crystal clearI believe in both these things equally…AngryMaleVet Kirby SommersUpdates: Howard Lutnick, Ghislaine's Nephews, Gerald Ford | MK-Ultra (Vol Two) and more..Read more13 hours ago · 21 likes · 7 comments · Kirby SommersNothing Is What It Seems: 9/11… October 7… Charlie Kirk…Once You REAL-EYES, You Can’t Unsee It 45Share