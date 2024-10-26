Podcast/Website:

https://americaneducationfm.com

Gab: https://gab.com/americaneducationfm Truth: https://truthsocial.com/@americaneducationfm X: https://twitter.com/AmericanEdFM Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Q5ja5hgcf13Z/ Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-379725 Substack:

PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/americaneducationfm?country.x=US&locale.x=en_US SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/american-education-fm Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/americaneducationfm Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/americaneducationfm Store:

https://my-store-10483778.creator-spring.com

Homeschool Options (More on my website):

https://www.abeka.com

https://www.calverteducation.com

https://www.amblesideonline.org