Alicia’s Newsletter

Alicia’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott munson's avatar
Scott munson
13h

CCP TEMU WALMART MORTAR # 83-662 64 oz thermal water bottle stainless steel

Successfully  distributed detonated mass casualties behind enemy lines of USA

Munitions grade high-pressure explosive antipersonnel device also referred to as

Ozark Trails Walmart thermos 64oz

First stage of communist takeover of America now implemented as per 10 planks of communism agenda 1925

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alicia Lutz-Rolow
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture