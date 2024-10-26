Did You Know Walmart Has Hundreds Of Miles Of Tunnels Under Each Store?

The tunnels under Walmart are confirmed. Photos online have been appearing for a better part of a week. National Guard and the resistance from within have been believed to have been leaking the photos however as we know the game they could come straight from the white house and they could be completely random tunnel photos. But this is what we know. These photos are of the Walmart Tunnels, and these people have invested too much money not to go live at some point.

Did You Know That Home Depot Also Has Tunnels Under Many of Their Stores Too?

In this video, I showed the viewers how to look at the historical imagery on Google Earth maps which is where I found the tunnel that was installed between the Midland Home Depot store and my home where I was shot by somebody under my home with my phone lines cut.

I then showed the old Google Map where I found the bunker in my backyard. After seeing this, I went outside and showed my backyard where the secret underground Home Depot is located. It’s dividing the wall in my alley that separates the Home Depot store from the homes. Here is evidence of it being dug under.

There is a row of missing bricks at the bottom and in the backyard of the next-door neighbor's home is a pile of bricks that the neighbor told me came from that wall. A telephone pole right next to this area was hit by a backhoe. I've suspected that happened when this area had been dug up.

To the east is another telephone police that has a Suddenlink cable that comes down it and goes into the ground. The cable service for the homes here is above ground and Home Depot told me that it didn't go to their building as they have the Home Depot network and not Suddenlink. I've suspected it went to the underground home in my backyard which is about 20 feet away.

Suddenlink came out with a disconnect notice on Sept 22, 2014, right after I had posted pictures of it on social media. There should be a paper trail showing who was paying for this and that could be a clue for the four murders/deaths at my home as well as the home invasion and premeditated, capital murder attempt on my life that left me crippled.

Finally, I pointed out a missing tree behind the Home Depot Store right next to this telephone pole. It had two side-by-side manholes with the lid of one of them left off for several years.

I had sent a picture of it to former Chief of Police Robinson a few months after I had survived the murder attempt in 2012 as I suspected it was connected with human trafficking and the crimes at my home.

