This is an ancient God called Molech. The effigy of Molech was always made of metal. The fire at the base of the statue was meant to heat the metal until it was red hot. The child was then placed on the red-hot hands and immolated. Immolation is derived from Molech and means sacrifice by burning. The smoke that came from the child was deemed “holy smoke” and this is also why incense is thrown around in many similar ceremonies today. The phrase “holy moley” is also derived from Molech worship. The loud drumming, loud instruments and loud singing were meant to drown out the screams of the child.

