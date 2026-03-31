WAKE UP PEOPLE...THEY ARE KILLING US...
THINK ABOUT IT
VIDEO: The Water Crisis Nobody's Talking About
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19 hours ago · 18 likes · Think About It
“Resistance Is the Only Option Left” Tee Ashby
Omid’s Substack
Palantir’s AI Killing Machine: Project Maven, the Iran School Massacre Palantir Enabled, and the Moral Rot at the Heart of Silicon Valley’s War Profiteers
An indictment of unchecked surveillance capitalism weaponized against civilians…
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3 hours ago · 2 likes · Omid Souresrafil MBBS PhD FHRS
The Grayzone
Is Israel behind “Iran-backed terror cell” targeting Europe?
The Grayzone’s Wyatt Reed says major questions remain about “Ashab Al-Yamin,” a previously unknown group which is now blamed for a series of supposedly antisemitic attacks across Europe…
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7 hours ago · 201 likes · 2 comments · The Grayzone
De Jure Media
Your Phone Is Watching You Right Now — Here's How to Prove It
Editor's Note (March 2026): Since this article was first published in October 2025, it has been read, shared, and verified by people across the globe. The investigation has continued. For the latest developments and related deep-dive reports, see the links at the bottom of this article. If you are new here, welcome. Start scanning…
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5 months ago · 2555 likes · 413 comments · Joshua Biddle