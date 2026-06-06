WAKE UP AMERICA....WTFU!!!
“They Warned Me: We’re Next” – Chilling Parallels Between Dictatorships and the West
Maddie (Books Behind Borders)
Trump's Island
This content is information the American ruling elite do NOT want you to have access to. If you appreciate work like this, and want more of it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.I’m running a special for $40/year or $5/month…
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2 days ago · 4 likes · Books Behind Borders
Bearing Witness
Real time
A couple of years ago, I found myself speaking with a Palestinian who had suffered immense personal loss after October 7, and whose family were trapped in Gaza…
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2 days ago · 3 likes · Robina Qureshi
Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)
One Israeli newspaper, Ha'aretz, its "paper of record" tells the critical, hard truths.
According to Wikipedia (please hold the criticisms, I know this to be true): “It is widely read by international observers, especially in its English edition, and discussed in the international press.[8] According to the Center for Research Libraries…
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2 days ago · 6 likes · Meryl Nass
The Grayzone
“We will never leave”: Defying Israeli ethnic cleansing in South Lebanon
In his latest on the ground report for The Grayzone, Wyatt Reed travelled to the ancient city of Tyre to document the aftermath of a brutal wave of Israeli strikes on residential buildings and local businesses…
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2 days ago · 116 likes · 4 comments · The Grayzone and Wyatt Reed