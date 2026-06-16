Manufacturing Dissent

Two and a Half Days with His Martyred Wife in the Refrigerator: The Story of a Father Who Could Not Bury His Wife and Children Who Kept Calling for Their Mother

In the early days of the genocide in Gaza, as Israeli occupation forces advanced toward the outskirts of the Gaza Strip, the town of Beit Hanoun was living through some of its darkest hours. Many residents did not realize how close the occupation forces had come, so they remained inside their homes, clinging to what little hope they had left and trying …