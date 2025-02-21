INTRA-BODY NANO-NETWORK

Carol Dickinson

The mind-body connection is undeniable—yet allopathic medicine doesn’t know what to do with it. Or rather, it actively works to discredit it. Psychiatry, however, has weaponized this constructed ignorance to sell a corrupt yet highly profitable model of the mind-body connection…

Story At-A-Glance—

Anxiety isn't just one thing — there are different types, each with its own causes and treatments

Unfortunately, doctors often treat it as if it's all the same, frequently giving medications that make it far worse. As a result, despite the billions being spent on treating anxiety, the condition affects more and more people

In many cases, anxiety can only be treated if you understand the root cause of it

This article dives into the different types of anxiety and their causes so you can seek the correct treatment and avoid the harmful therapies frequently prescribed by rushed physicians