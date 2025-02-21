It's been deployed WITHOUT our Consent! It has injured & killed over 30 million people worldwide. The unelected mentally deranged dystopian lunatics have run amuck far too long. Nuremberg 2.0!
Story At-A-Glance—
Anxiety isn't just one thing — there are different types, each with its own causes and treatments
Unfortunately, doctors often treat it as if it's all the same, frequently giving medications that make it far worse. As a result, despite the billions being spent on treating anxiety, the condition affects more and more people
In many cases, anxiety can only be treated if you understand the root cause of it
This article dives into the different types of anxiety and their causes so you can seek the correct treatment and avoid the harmful therapies frequently prescribed by rushed physicians
One of the most common treatments for anxiety are benzodiazepines. Unfortunately, these drugs have many severe side effects, including being highly addictive. As a result, once individuals are started on them, they often cannot stop
SOURCE—https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2025/02/21/what-they-dont-tell-you-about-anxiety.aspx?cid_source=takecontrol&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1HL&cid=20250221_TC&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
Dr.SHIVA™: mRNA Technology: SWARM’s Arrogant Reductionist "Solution". In this presentation, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email, and Candidate for President of the United States, discusses what is mRNA technology and how the recent announcement by Trump to unleash unproven mRNA AI-powered vaccines reveals the reductionism of how the SWARM creates “solutions” that create endless new problems that favor endless more fake “solutions” - all done without our consent. Full Blog Post: https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-mrn...
Yes and I kind of make a big deal about health, because, our life depends on it. Regarding anxiety this was my experience. I never really had it until I hit menopause. Then I got it pretty bad. I knew it was just chemical/hormonal. I talked to a lot of women about menopause at the onset to learn as much as I could and most of them said anxiety was one symptom. One lady did tell me she took antianxiety meds but they were hard to get off of and she pretty much became addicted and I think she was still on them at the time. I knew I never wanted that and I never took any meds for it. I decided to tough it out. And guess what? After some time the anxiety went away totally! Often the only way out.... is through. Many think all these symptoms are permanent but they are only temporary.
One thing is for sure...This Bullshit...all of it....has to STOP!