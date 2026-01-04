Liminal News With Daniel Pinchbeck

A New Dark Age

While awful and terrifying, there is something at least clarifying about this “extreme gangsta” moment in American life and American history. While many commentators express outrage at the aberrant lawlessness of Trump’s blatant imperialism, decrying his attack on Venezuela as a break from the past, one could just as easily focus on the continuities and familiar historical patterns. By bypassing Congressional oversight and international law to seize direct control of foreign assets, the Trump regime has signaled that the “New Dark Age” involves the end of the old international order along with a return to a raw, resource-based imperialism. In what follows, I am going to review some of the historical and immediate context that led to Operation Absolute Resolve, saving my commentary for upcoming columns…