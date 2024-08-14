Voepass Linhas Aéreas Flight 2283 was a scheduled domestic Brazilian passenger flight from Cascavel to Guarulhos, on 9 August 2024. The aircraft, an ATR 72-500 (twin-engine turboprop) was headed for Sao Paulo’s international airport Guarulhos with 57 passengers and 4 crew members aboard when it crashed in Vinhedo. It provided a flight manifest with passenger names, but not their nationalities. A prior statement had said there were 58 passengers. “The company regrets to inform you that all 61 people on board flight 2283 died at the site” Voepass said in a statement. “At this time, Voepass is supposedly prioritizing the provision of unrestricted assistance to the victims’ families and effectively collaborating with authorities to determine the causes of the accident.”

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Arianne Risso worked every day to help her patients battle cancer. That made it all the more heart-wrenching when her life — ended abruptly after a plane tumbled from the sky in Brazil. Eight cancer doctors total among dead in Brazil plane crash – as seven others changed flight at last minute.

This was the deadliest airline crash since January 2023, when 72 people died on board a Yeti Airlines plane in Nepal that stalled and crashed while making its landing approach. That plane also was an ATR 72, and the final report blamed pilot error.

https://apnews.com/article/brazil-plane-crash-sao-paulo-394427322513643f4eaf517e4ac4c85e

As an Ex American Airlines Crew Member (Corruption Whistleblower), as I am watching this airplane get completely out of the pilot’s control, I can safely venture to state that this was not about losing an engine. An aircraft of this size and much larger, for that matter, can land safely with an experienced pilot. I should know, I lived it during my 36 years plus as a Flight Attendant Crew Member.

I had to prepare my passengers for a “crash landing” on a Boeing 747 flight I was working on. Lucky for me, back in the day when I was flying, Airline Pilots were retired military pilots who became civilian commercial airline pilots. I

This accident happened either because of “outsourcing maintenance” to third-world companies, whose mechanics truly do not know what the hell they are doing, and the aircraft was released for air travel compromised in some way, or the Pilot was not a “Seasoned Pilot,” but one hired under the aviation industry’s liberal bullshit mantras of hiring unqualified people under “equity and diversity.” or ‘DEI hire.’

That is my personal opinion, after 36 years plus of working in the aviation industry.

I will stay tuned on this one to see if they tell the people the truth after their so-called

”inhouse investigation.”

Keep in mind, the families of the People on board who lost their lives, would have to be compensated for their loss if the crash proves either example of what I have shared above. That’s when the Airline companies’ CEOs use the popular strategy they call “Bean Counting.”

This strategy is widely used by “private for-profit” corporations or “private for-profit” governments (Like Ours, for example), when they are making financial decisions where they are reluctant to spend money, and severely find a way to limit the amount of money spent or paid out to survivors.

Do Pilots need a degree to take an aircraft up to 35,000 feet full of passengers and Flight Cabin Crew?

