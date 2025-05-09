The Tara Palmeri Show returns to honor Virginia Roberts Giuffre and battle her exploitation after her tragic death. Tara and Virginia became close after working together for a year on the Jeffrey Epstein Podcast series ‘Broken: Epstein’ and ‘Power: The Maxwells’.

Tara welcomes Jeffrey Epstein Survivors Maria Farmer and Marijke Chartouni to honor Virginia’s life and to combat conspiracy theories surrounding her passing. As Tara states, “The work I did on Jeffrey Epstein has been the most important work of my career. It has been a privilege and an honor to know Virginia. May she rest in peace.” Join the conversation below by sharing condolences for Virginia and her family. Thank you.

Tara Palmeri is one of the most feared and fearless reporters in politics. She has 15 years of experience covering national politics and foreign affairs.

She was formerly a White House Correspondent for ABC News, where she covered the first Trump administration. She was the chief National Correspondent for POLITICO during the Biden administration. She has been a political analyst for CNBC, CBS, and CNN.

She started her career as a columnist for the Washington Examiner and then went on to report for the New York Post. She was a foreign correspondent for POLITICO Europe, where she covered international affairs, including Brexit. She hosts the Ringer's political podcast "Somebody's Gotta Win" and wrote a column for Puck. Tara also hosted two acclaimed podcasts on Jeffrey Epstein, "Broken: Jeffrey Epstein" and "Power: The Maxwells."

Dear Patriot,

The world is on FIRE after our gut-punching video exposing Prince Andrew’s depravity in Jeffrey Epstein’s twisted world. John Bryan’s raw confession on hidden camera—revealing Andrew’s sickening acts with underage girls—has the elites trembling. This isn’t just a story; it’s a global reckoning!

