FRESH HELL Tina Brown's Diary

How Virginia Giuffre Finally Vanquished Prince Andrew

How could Buckingham Palace somehow signal to the public that the priapic dunce Prince Andrew is even more deplorable than was previously thought? That was the creative task King Charles faced last week, after the release of a mortifyingly chummy email from Prince Andrew to Jeffrey Epstein (“We’re in this together…We’ll play some more soon!!!”) in 2011 …