VIRGINIA GIUFFRE
R.I.P. WE WILL NOT FORGET...
The North Star with Shaun King
🕵🏽 Memoir of Epstein survivor says that she was brutally raped and choked unconscious by the Prime Minister of Israel
Family — this is not gossip. It’s a survivor’s words, on the record…
Read more
15 hours ago · 243 likes · 15 comments · Shaun King
FRESH HELL Tina Brown's Diary
How Virginia Giuffre Finally Vanquished Prince Andrew
How could Buckingham Palace somehow signal to the public that the priapic dunce Prince Andrew is even more deplorable than was previously thought? That was the creative task King Charles faced last week, after the release of a mortifyingly chummy email from Prince Andrew to Jeffrey Epstein (“We’re in this together…We’ll play some more soon!!!”) in 2011 …
Read more
2 days ago · 766 likes · 33 comments · Tina Brown
Virginia, one of many in slavery to these Brutes across the Globe