VENEZUELA...WHO TOLD TRUMP HE OWNS IT?
SGT Report
DESPERATION OF LATE STAGE EMPIRE -- Jeffrey Prather
Charlie’s unsolved open air assassination, Maduro’s kidnapping, a run on Comex and LBMA physical silver, while blue states are being looted with ZERO high level domestic arrests of political criminals? Much like ancient Rome, it’s all starting to feel like the desperation of corrupt late stage empire. Major Jeffrey Prather joins me to discuss this, tax …
2 days ago · 10 likes · 1 comment · Sean
It’s Not About Venezuelan Oil — It’s ALL About China
Sage’s Newsletter
Judas Goat for Trump Endless Wars Edition
Layers and layers of Judas Goats…
2 days ago · 20 likes · 5 comments · Vigilant Amalek Snow Leopard