The commoditization of private and public property impacts landowners and communities alike. When Foreign Governments, Philanthropic Organizations, and Pharmaceutical Companies get hold of our Physical Environment, we may very well be justified in expecting the worst.

Learn more about the “land grab” Catherine Austin Fitts, Carolyn Betts, and Margaret Byfield have been warning us about, today, on “Financial Rebellion.”

Hear from Polly Tommey for a critical update on the groundbreaking “Vaxxed III: Authorized to Kill” documentary that showed in theaters yesterday. You won’t want to miss it!

https://rumble.com/v5fjbst-the-land-grab-weaponizing-nature.html

