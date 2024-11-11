Here we go... I can't wait to hear the excuses and the bullshit that the Trump voters will have for this one. Or they may be so stupid they don't even realize where this chick came from and what she is about. Trump knows exactly what he is doing. These two need to take their Trump goggles off. https://www.bitchute.com/video/BWkT2sHsqEcb/?list=notifications&randomize=false

HealthImpactNews: Source: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HlyeDvlqcVJm

The definition of a Mafia is A closed group of people in a particular field who have a controlling influence… That ladies and gentlemen is our government (so-called). If this guy says they are the Mafia...he should know.

In today’s video, I dive deep into how our government operates just like the mafia. The deep-rooted connections between political figures and voting machine companies expose a level of corruption that mirrors mob tactics. From the Democratic “swamp” to the intertwining family ties, it’s clear that this upcoming election is the most important in our lifetime.

The system is broken, and the government’s bias and influence are worse than anything I’ve seen before—even in the mafia. Don’t miss this critical breakdown of just how far things have gone and why we need to wake up before it’s too late.

The Mafia Isn’t Dead—It’s Running the Government I don't agree with Michael on one point. You cannot vote your way out of this. Just like he says, they have control. They have been paid off. They are stealing everything and they don't want it to stop. They will flip the vote in their favor or do something and call off the election.

They have already green-lighted the military to use deadly force against civilians. Those in the military are too stupid to not do it..." follow orders bullshit". This game is over. You cannot vote out what you did not vote in. It is worse than it was in the last election.

I also believe Trump the Jew is in on all of it just like last time. It is too late at this point. There are too many brainwashed idiots and too many that are apathetic cowards. We are screwed. Some of us will die trying, but not enough. When they changed the leadership of the mob how was it done? It was not done by voting now was it? https://www.bitchute.com/video/SZcV6oXmAoz9

Source: Michael Franzese on YouTube