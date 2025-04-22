VACCINES-PURE DEPOPULATION EVIL !!!
The Healthy American, Peggy Hall
"I feel so alone in this!"
I regularly receive cards, letters, and emails from my Healthy Americans, and I'm so grateful to be connected with this smart, savvy, and supportive community…
Read more
5 hours ago · 9 likes · 4 comments · Peggy Hall
FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)
Accelerating Your Demise
When I was a kid growing up in Texas I was fascinated by rattlesnakes, whose venom is absolutely devastating to every kind of tissue in the body. Once a friend shot a rattlesnake. While holding up the dead serpent to measure its length in comparison to his height, he accidentally dropped it and one of the fangs brushed his forearm. It didn’t appear to b…
Read more
6 hours ago · 52 likes · 15 comments · John Leake
Theo’s Newsletter
WHO’s Pandemic Treaty is not binding but to stop it happening in the UK, a section of the Public Health Act must be repealed
https://expose-news.com/2025/04/22/whos-pandemic-treaty-is-not-binding-but/?jetpack_skip_subscription_popup…
Read more
6 hours ago · 1 like · Theo Burden
Theo’s Newsletter
WEF Puppet, COVID Scamdemic Supporter & "Climate Change" Proponent Pope Francis Dead At 88
Read more
14 hours ago · 1 like · Theo Burden
phillip.altman’s Substack
PURE EVIL
In light of all the evidence, there is no explanation for the continued vilification and censorship of those individuals who have tried to tell the truth about COVID and the COVID jabs, other than pure evil…
Read more
18 hours ago · 83 likes · 30 comments · phillip.altman
Unorthodoxy
Vaccinated Children Are Sicker Than Unvaccinated Children
“The absolute risk of poisoning by direct injections into the blood stream of proteins, metals, chemicals, aborted fetal cells, animal cells and other components of “safe vaccines”, will be ALWAYS far greater than the risk of consuming/being exposed to some agent externally…
Read more
a day ago · 86 likes · 10 comments · Franklin O'Kanu