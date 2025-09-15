A congressional hearing titled 'How the Corruption of Science Has Impacted Public Perception and Policies Regarding Vaccines' erupted into a heated debate over an unpublished study comparing chronic illnesses in vaccinated vs. unvaccinated children. Toby Rogers, a fellow at the Brownstone Institute whose study linking vaccines and autism was retracted, claimed that society is in the midst of one of the greatest crimes in human history, referring to vaccines.

Newly released emails show that Dr. Anthony Fauci instructed colleagues to delete messages during the early COVID-19 response, despite Fauci’s previous denials under oath that he ever destroyed records. Senator Rand Paul and the Senate Homeland Security Committee have accused Fauci of illegal destruction of federal material and invited him to testify on September 23rd, with the possibility of a subpoena. Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss specific emails where Fauci told staff to “please delete this after you read it,” which clearly contradict his sworn testimony about transparency regarding COVID origins and NIH funding of risky research. They conclude by suggesting that Fauci turned science into a “religion,” that Hollywood libs refuse to acknowledge how wrong they were on COVID, and that the establishment will likely shield Fauci despite clear evidence of dishonesty.