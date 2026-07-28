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Useful Idiots
The US Weapons Stockpile is NOT Depleted and Anyone Who Says it is Should Go to Prison for Leaking Classified Information
Don’t miss our weekly recap of the craziest moments in corporate media…
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2 days ago · 14 likes · Aaron Maté and Katie Halper
Rachel Blevins
U.S. PANICS Over Munitions SHORTAGES + Ukraine ATTACKS Iranian Commercial Ship
Reports say the Trump Admin is holding off on a “major attack” against Iran due to overwhelming concerns about a lack of air defense interceptor missiles for when Iran retaliates. This, despite the claim that Adm. Brad Cooper thinks the U.S. can “blunt…
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2 days ago · 23 likes · 1 comment · Rachel Blevins
Doug Casey's Crisis Investing
Are You Prepared for Inflation? Are You Prepared for Deflation?
My purpose in these next few letters is to understand what is being foisted upon us and what we can do about it…
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2 days ago · 10 likes · 1 comment · John Hunt, MD