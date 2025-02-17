Prescott Bush is on the far right—So now that we know how corrupt USAID was and how it financed Al-Qaeda, and how unethical the Bush family is, is it so hard to believe that our government helped finance the 9/11 attack?

Three thousand people died on 9/11. If the attackers hit the towers one hour later, there would have been 50,000 people working. Was 3,000 an acceptable number of people to kill to get us into an unnecessary war that we did not win but which made people rich?

The Department of the Navy announced in January that a future aircraft carrier will be named the USS George W. Bush. It appears we should be naming a cemetery after him instead.

