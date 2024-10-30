USAF Veteran Blows Whistle: Chemtrails Op Has Target Kill Rate of 86% Kristen Meghan was an environmental specialist nine years into her career with the US Air Force when she decided to debunk the chemtrail conspiracy theory. She thought the idea was insane.

Why would we use hazardous chemicals in our atmosphere, poisoning the earth and humanity? But instead of debunking or disproving the conspiracy theory, her research from within the Air Force revealed that chemtrails were a conspiracy fact – and her own office was playing a key role in the top-secret operations.

After a lot of sampling and investigating, Kristen blew the whistle and got out, emerging with a wealth of invaluable information about chemtrails, weather modification, the role of HAARP, and the evil agenda of the elite.

Geoengineering is the artificial modification of Earth’s climate systems through two primary ideologies, Solar Radiation Management (SRM) and Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR)\

Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) and sequestration. This is artificial trees, ocean fertilization, etc. These projects are declassified for the most part. This method of geoengineering IS NOT the focus of this website.

Solar Radiation Management (SRM), controlling sunlight before it reaches the planet.

STRATOSPHERIC SULFATE AEROSOLS GEO-ENGINEERING (SAG-SRM) —-The ability of stratospheric sulfate aerosols to create a global dimming effect has made them a possible candidate for use in geoengineering projects

[1] To limit the effect and impact of climate change due to rising levels of greenhouse gases.

[2] Delivery of precursor sulfide gases such as hydrogen sulfide (H2S) or sulfur dioxide (SO2) by artillery, aircraft

[3] Balloons have been proposed.

Tom Wigley calculated the impact of injecting sulfate particles, or aerosols, every one to four years into the stratosphere in amounts equal to those lofted by the volcanic eruption of Mount Pinatubo in 1991, but did not address the many technical and political challenges involved in potential geoengineering efforts.

If found to be economically, environmentally and technologically viable, such injections could provide a "grace period" of up to 20 years before major cutbacks in greenhouse gas emissions would be required, he concludes. <br>Direct delivery of precursors is proposed by Paul Crutzen.

This would typically be achieved using sulfide gases such as dimethyl sulfide, sulfur dioxide (SO2), carbonyl sulfide, or hydrogen sulfide (H2S). These compounds would be delivered using artillery, aircraft (such as the high-flying F15C), or balloons, and result in the formation of compounds with the sulfate anion SO42-.<br>

According to estimates by the Council on Foreign Relations, "one kilogram of well placed sulfur in the stratosphere would roughly offset the warming effect of several hundred thousand kilograms of carbon dioxide."

Chemtrailing (not a scientific term) is the public's term for the CLASSIFIED ONGOING artificial modification of Earth’s climate systems using reflective nano-materials (aerosols) to reflect sunlight.

The aerosols are dispersed via jet aircraft trails that expand into reflective artificial clouds. As noted above, the "chemtrails" term is not a scientific term and is thus used to discredit the validity of the anti-geoengineering effort. This term is not helpful to the cause of exposing and halting climate engineering and thus should be avoided.

