Muckraker Has Obtained Firsthand Testimonies From Trafficked Children in Florida - FEDERAL GOVERNMENT PLACING ALIEN CHILDREN IN TRAFFICKING RINGS Muckraker has just concluded a months-long investigation into the Unaccompanied Children (UC) Program of

@HHSGov

We have now obtained first-hand testimonies from children who were delivered to a trafficking ring in Florida. According to insiders, the Department of Health and Human Services has known about this trafficking case for 3 years but did nothing to find the trafficked children.

According to the children we found, they were encouraged to come to the United States after hearing radio advertisements in Guatemala promoting the journey. Upon reaching the United States, the "sponsor" who received them held a debt over their head and has been extorting them for years.

This same sponsor is linked directly and indirectly to many more children who have been smuggled into the U.S. The trafficking took place in Florida's 19th Congressional District, which is represented by: @ByronDonalds

Our upcoming exposé will reveal the horrors of the @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarrisAdministration.

UC program, including confrontations with the CIA contracting group that delivers the children, and testimonies from trafficked children who have been delivered across America and forgotten.

@RonDeSantis

