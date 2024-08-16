What were the reasons for the USA INC invasion of Iraq and why is it not discussed as much now?

One of the reasons for the USA INC invasion of Iraq was that Saddam Hussein was an enemy of Israel. There are many problems with having removed Saddam Hussein. The USA INC has lost money and troops on the occupation of Iraq and has strengthened Iran and Syria. In part, the USA INC has become an Israeli vassal state. The USA INC does not work for the USA's own interests. They work for short-term Israeli interests.

Another reason is for COVET means. They Ravage, Steal, Pilferage, and Murder Innocent Civilians from other countries, and forcibly “TAKE” (covet) their natural resources.

Natural Resources of Iraq

Petroleum: The economy of Iraq is dominated by the oil sector which accounts for about 95% of the foreign exchange earnings. Iraq has some of the largest oil reserves in the world. It has over 143 billion barrels of proven reserves. As of 2012, Iraq produces 3.4 million barrels of oil per day, from the 2,000 oil well already drilled. The USA INC Department of Energy estimates that Iraq has 112 billion barrels, while the USA INC Geology Survey estimates 78 billion barrels. Natural Gas: The Middle East accounts for about 43% of the world’s natural gas, with an estimated 2,835 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of natural gas reserves. However, many researchers believe that the prospect of natural gas reserves in the country could be as high as double the current estimates. Natural gas reserves in Iraq are mainly found in areas close to the oil reserves. In 2013, gas production in Iraq reached 2.23 billion cubic feet per day with the southern fields producing 1.9 billion cubic feet. Phosphate: The Middle East is a well-known phosphate region. The phosphate deposit in the country is part of the Tethyan Phosphate Belt and is hosted by the Eocene, Paleocene, and Late Cretaceous sedimentary rocks flanking the Ga’ara uplift. Sulfur: Sulfur deposits are mainly found in the Al Mishraq mines located in the southeast of the city of Mosul in the Ninawa Governorate. The deposits are mainly mined by the Mishraq Sulfur State Corporation. The country has an estimated 600 million tons of native sulfur with the MSSC expecting to produce 0.5 million tons per year once the necessary facilities are put in place. Currently, the deposit produces about 340,000 metric tons per year. Agricultural Land: Although Iraq is mainly dry throughout the year, agriculture still plays a major role in the development of the economy. As of 2014, approximately 12% of the total land area is under agriculture. The fertile alluvial plains along the banks of Euphrates and Tigris are important agricultural regions, under intensive farming. Iraq’s primary agricultural products include rice, wheat, and barley. The country also produces a significant percentage of the world’s dates.

What happened to Iraq after the USA INC invaded it?

It led to a near-decade of civil war and occupation, no discovery of weapons of mass destruction, and the deaths of more than 4,400 American troops and an estimated 300,000 Iraqis.

