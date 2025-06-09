Derrick Broze Offers One of The Best Break Downs of How America Is Getting Backed Doored Into New World Order/Social Credit Surveillance System - this is a must listen and watch for anyone wanting to understand the long-term goals of the current two-party relay race, targeting Americans....no matter who gets voted into power. Click here to watch and listen. Where does this agenda to destroy America, with such trickery, actually come from? That answer is explained in the video below.

What Trump's Doing Today Is Connected to a Group Hundreds (if not thousands) of Years Old - if we don't understand our past, we will never understand the two party relay race in America, consistently plotting to destroy Americans and everything America stands for. A historical scholar explains this ancient attack on America. Click here to watch and listen to a very rare interview, which happens to still be up on YouTube.

Learning About the Root Cause of Cancer Is Key in Its Reversal - all these people gained immense knowledge regarding what conditions are at the root cause of cancer. Click here to listen to their healing stories. Even stage 4 reversals.....

I'm From Canada and Here's What I Know - when I was in my mid 40's, Ottawa (our nation's capital) was everything you would expect from a capital city. It was clean, safe, organized and it offered a high standard of living. Last time I was in Ottawa (only 7 years later), I walked down one street that used to be beautiful, only to find a long line of weed and magic mushrooms shops....in-between vacant retail spaces and run down restaurants. The smell of weed and urine filled the air. One man defecated in an empty lot only a couple feet away from the street, where children were walking by. Canadians know exactly what I'm talking about. Canada is being dismantled and although it sounds altruistic to stay. every Anglo-Saxon family that now lives in Canada moved there from somewhere else......because their country of origin was too much to tolerate. I've organized a small fee program for moving out of Canada. Click here to learn more.