This process, known as tokenization, allows for the creation of digital tokens that represent ownership or claims on assets, offering unmatched liquidity, transparency, and security. Tokenization is reshaping industries by converting real-world assets into digital tokens, enabling fractionalized ownership and broader participation. For example, real estate investors can buy fractionalized tokens representing shares of ownership, earning rental income and capital appreciation. Art and collectibles are also being tokenized to allow for more inclusive participation. Companies can monetize future revenues or assets without issuing additional equity, avoiding shareholder dilution.