Child Traffickers Use NGOs & Sponsors. Witnesses Are Whistleblowing in a ‘USA INC Congress Corporation’ Hearing…Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) led a House Homeland Security Committee hearing titled 'Trafficked, Exploited, and Missing: Migrant Children Victims of the Biden-Harris Administration.' Retired Border Patrol agent JJ Carrell testified before Congress, alleging that the US federal government facilitates child sex trafficking through its handling of unaccompanied migrant children.

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) lead a House Homeland Security Committee hearing titled 'Trafficked, Exploited, and Missing: Migrant Children Victims of the Biden-Harris Administration.' Retired Border Patrol agent JJ Carrell testified before Congress, alleging that the US federal government facilitates child sex trafficking through its handling of unaccompanied migrant children. Carrell criticized the Biden administration for its immigration policies, which he claimed have exacerbated child exploitation at the border.

'A Horrific Disregard Of Human Beings': Dan Bishop Presses Witness On Migrant Children Policy…At a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on Tuesday, Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) spoke about policy on unaccompanied migrant children. Fuel your success with Forbes. Gain unlimited access to premium journalism, including breaking news, groundbreaking in-depth reported stories, daily digests, and more.

Tara Lee Rodas, the HHS whistleblower, gives her opening statement on the child migrant crisis to the House Judiciary Committee.

Josh Hawley GOES OFF on HHS for Unaccompanied Migrant Children Exposes Biden HHS Officer For Facilitating Largest Child Trafficking Ring In U.S. History—During the testimony of federal officials on the situation of unaccompanied migrant children, Robin Dunn Marcos faced criticism from Josh Hawley and Lindsey Graham. Seema Nanda, the solicitor of labor for the U.S. Labor Department, revealed to the Senate Judiciary Committee that there has been an 88% increase in the number of children employed illegally since 2019. Along with representatives from the State, Homeland Security, and Health and Human Services Departments, Ms. Nanda discussed various aspects related to the well-being and safety of unaccompanied minors at the border. These included resource requirements, border security, enforcement of child labor laws, and the provision of care and services for these children, as well as protocols for identifying and assisting trafficked minors.

Acting Labor Secretary SHAKING When Sen. Kennedy Asks Her About _Creepy Old Men_ At FDIC—

Lindsey Graham and John Kennedy GRILL Federal Officials on Millions of Migrant Children—Lindsey Graham and John Kennedy strongly question federal officials about the concerning issue of millions of unaccompanied migrant children crossing the southern border illegally. During the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Seema Nanda, the U.S. Labor Department's solicitor of labor, revealed a staggering 88% increase in the number of illegally employed children since 2019. Joining Ms. Nanda were representatives from the State Department, Homeland Security, and Health and Human Services, who all provided testimony on the safety and well-being of these unaccompanied minors.

The hearing covered various important topics, including the need for resources, border security, holding offenders accountable for child labor law violations, and the provision of care and services for unaccompanied minors at the border. Additionally, protocols for dealing with potentially trafficked children were discussed.

TO SET THE RECORD STRAIGHT—THIS IS NOT JUST THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION TRAFFICKING THESE CHILDREN. MANY REPUBLICANS ENGAGED IN THIS SATANIC BULLSHIT AND ABSOLUTELY KNEW ABOUT IT.

TAKE TRUMP FOR INSTANCE—HE THINKS DIDDY IS A GREAT GUY. HE HUNG OUT & TRAVELED WITH HIS ZIONIST JEW CHILD-TRAFFICKING BUDDY JEFFEREY EPSTEIN ON THE LOLITA EXPRESS. KEEP IT REAL AMERICA. TRUMP IS NO BETTER THAN THE REST OF THESE TRAFFICKING POLITICIANS- HE IS ONE AND THE SAME. WTFU AMERICA!!